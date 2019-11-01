Hawks' John Collins: Banged up in loss

Collins scored 12 points (4-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding seven rebounds, an assist, a steal and three blocks in 33 minutes during Thursday's 106-97 loss to the Heat.

Collins briefly left the game after tweaking his ankle on a drive to the basket, but he returned after receiving treatment on the bench. With Trae Young out because of an ankle injury, Atlanta's offense centred around Collins in this one, with the big man logging a team-high 33 minutes, despite being hurt for a period of time. At this point, it appears Collins escaped serious injury, but be sure to monitor his status ahead of Tuesday's matchup with San Antonio.