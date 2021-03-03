Collins scored 17 points (6-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT) to go along with seven rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Heat.

Interim coach Nate McMillan made the decision to sit Collins for the entire fourth quarter, stalling his stat line. The decision was based on matchup rather than injury, and Collins' workload will now need to be monitored going forward. Positively, Collins played well in the minutes he was given and appeared headed for his fourth double-double in the last six games prior to being benched.