Hawks' John Collins: Big double-double in loss

Collins scored 20 points (9-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, an assist and a steal in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 121-105 loss to the Rockets.

It's his 30th double-double of the season. Collins is finishing his sophomore campaign on a high note, producing a 20-10 line in five of the last six games as he develops some intriguing chemistry with point Trae Young.