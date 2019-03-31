Hawks' John Collins: Big double-double in win

Collins totaled 23 points (9-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocks across 38 minutes in the Hawks' overtime victory over the Bucks on Sunday.

Collins scored his most points in eight games as he amassed a big double-double en route to a Hawks' victory. Collins has averaged a healthy 19.3 points and 9.5 rebounds in his second season as a pro and should put up some big games in the final week of the season.