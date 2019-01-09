Hawks' John Collins: Big night in loss to Raps
Collins scored a team-high 21 points (8-11 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, two assists and a steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 104-101 loss to the Raptors.
The 21-year-old collected his 15th double-double of the season while leading the scrappy Hawks to a near-upset of the Eastern Conference-leading Raps. Collins is averaging 18.1 points, 11.5 boards, 2.1 assists and 1.4 three-pointers in eight games since Christmas, and his long-range shooting has been especially impressive -- the second-year big has gone 11-for-20 (55.0 percent) from beyond the arc over that stretch.
More News
-
Hawks' John Collins: Double-double in win over Heat•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Probable Wednesday•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Sixth straight double-double•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Quiet double-double in victory•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Another double-double in win•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.