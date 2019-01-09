Hawks' John Collins: Big night in loss to Raps

Collins scored a team-high 21 points (8-11 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, two assists and a steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 104-101 loss to the Raptors.

The 21-year-old collected his 15th double-double of the season while leading the scrappy Hawks to a near-upset of the Eastern Conference-leading Raps. Collins is averaging 18.1 points, 11.5 boards, 2.1 assists and 1.4 three-pointers in eight games since Christmas, and his long-range shooting has been especially impressive -- the second-year big has gone 11-for-20 (55.0 percent) from beyond the arc over that stretch.