Hawks' John Collins: Big night on the boards

Collins finished with nine points (4-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt), 16 rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 26 minutes during Friday's 112-86 loss to the Bucks.

Collins struggled from the field in just his third game back but was able to pull down a season-high 16 rebounds. The Hawks were basically done by half time meaning the minutes were kept in check for the majority of the starters. Trae Young (ankle) was forced out during the second quarter and could miss time moving forward. If that is the case, Collins is going to need to be more aggressive on the offensive end. This could see his scoring increase; however, his efficiency could trend in the wrong direction.