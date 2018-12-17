Hawks' John Collins: Big scoring night Sunday

Collins finished with 29 points (13-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, and one block in 34 minutes during Sunday's 144-127 loss to the Nets.

