Hawks' John Collins: Blocks four shots in loss
Collins finished with 11 points (3-8 FG, 5-8 FT), eight rebounds and four blocks in just 20 minutes during Friday's 111-98 loss to the Raptors.
Collins continues to see limited minutes off the bench in a frustrating period for his owners. The Hawks are basically playing for lottery balls and it would seem likely that he will eventually see close to 28 minutes per game. He is putting up fantasy relevant numbers in his time on the floor and is definitely worth stashing in all competitive leagues for his upside over the back end of the season.
