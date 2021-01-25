Collins registered 30 points (12-19 FG, 6-9 3Pt), seven rebounds and three assists across 37 minutes in Sunday's loss against the Bucks.

Collins was coming off a season-worst four-point game against the Timberwolves on Friday, but he followed it up with his third game with at least 30 points -- two of those have come over his last three appearances. Collins continues to start despite the fact he is likely to leave the franchise at the end of the season, and while his production has been inconsistent, he's clearly capable of lighting it up on any given night. The fact that he has scored in double digits in all but two games should give fantasy managers a sense of calm, but Collins' numbers might take a hit when Trae Young returns from the back injury that sidelined him Sunday.