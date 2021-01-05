Collins scored 18 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3PT) to go along with eight rebounds, one assist and two steals across 33 minutes in Monday's loss to the Knicks.

Collins was coming off a relatively poor 10-point performance, but returned to form with a solid line across the board. After looking hesitant to shoot from deep in the first few games, Collins has attempted at least four-three pointers in each of his last four contests and made them at a 37 percent clip. Also encouraging was Collins' pair of steals, doubling his output for the season.