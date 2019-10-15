Hawks' John Collins: Bounces back in Monday's loss

Collins collected 14 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), seven rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in 27 minutes during Monday's 120-87 loss to the Heat.

Collins rebounded after a shaky showing last Wednesday versus the Magic. Moreover, he amassed at least two steals and two blocks in the same game, which he didn't accomplish once in 2018-19. Collins did record at least two swipes and two swats twice as a rookie, but his reputation defensively remains inconsistent at best. An improvement in those two categories this season would likely result in his value skyrocketing across all fantasy formats.