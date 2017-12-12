Hawks' John Collins: Brought back to NBA
Collins (shoulder) was recalled from the G-League's Erie Bayhawks on Tuesday, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Collins was sent down to the G-League for less than a day, as he simply practiced with the Bayhawks while the Hawks are in Cleveland for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers. He should be considered day-to-day after Tuesday.
