Hawks' John Collins: Career-high 20 boards in loss
Collins exploded for 33 points (13-20 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 20 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block over 30 minutes in the Hawks' loss to the Nets on Saturday.
Collins was brilliant in Satuday's matchup with the Nets, albeit in a losing effort. He scored 33 efficient points (65.0 percent shooting) and pulled down a career-high 20 rebounds. Collins has made a huge leap in his second season with the Hawks and will continue to be an elite fantasy option at the forward position.
