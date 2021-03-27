Collins scored 38 points (14-19 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT) to go along with 12 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 34 minutes in Friday's win over the Warriors.

Collins set a new career-high with 38 points, surpassing his previous mark of 35. He did so on the strength of exceptionally efficiently shooting, and now has a field-goal percentage of 68.6 percent across his last five games. Collins has also hit the boards hard of late, as he has double-digit rebounds in four of his last seven contests.