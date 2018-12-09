Hawks' John Collins: Career night against Nuggets

Collins scored a game-high 30 points (12-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, five assists and a block in 33 minutes during Saturday's 106-98 win over the Nuggets.

The 30 points were a career high for the 21-year-old, who led the Hawks to victory despite the fact that no other Atlanta starter even scored in double digits. Collins is on a roll, racking up four straight double-doubles, and the 19th overall pick in the 2017 is increasingly looking like a steal for the rebuilding franchise.