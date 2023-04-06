Collins tallied 23 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT) and three rebounds across 26 minutes in Wednesday's 134-116 win over the Wizards.

After going 8-for-16 from the free-throw line over a five-game stretch from March 25 through April 2, Collins has bounced back nicely in that area over his subsequent two appearances. He's gone a perfect 11-for-11 from the charity stripe between Wednesday's game and Tuesday's win over the Bulls, bringing his rate back up above 80 percent for the season. Collins was able to deliver some three-point production to go along with the efficiency from the charity stripe, but his stat line was otherwise hollow. That's a regular occurrence of late, as he's averaging just 4.9 boards, 1.1 assists, 0.5 blocks and 0.4 steals in 21 appearances since the All-Star break.