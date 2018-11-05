Collins (ankle) has been cleared for modified on-court drills but remains without a return timetable, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

The Hawks issued a statement Monday which revealed that Collins underwent an imaging scan on Nov. 2. Per the team: "The results show continued progression in his rehabilitation from mild inflammation and soreness in his left ankle. He has progressed to modified on-court drills and shooting routines with the goal of integrating him into modified team practice in the coming week. His status will be updated as appropriate." The lack of a firm timeline is certainly discouraging for fantasy owners who hoped to get Collins back in the mix as soon as possible, but the fact that he could return to practice within a week, even in limited capacity, is a step in the right direction. Either way, it seems likely at this point that Collins' absence will extend into mid-to-late November. The 2017 first-round pick is yet to take the court this season.