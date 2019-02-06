Hawks' John Collins: Cleared for Thursday

Collins (face) has been cleared to play Thursday against the Raptors, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Collins suffered a cut to his face that kept him out of the second half of Monday's game, but the issue was never considered serious, and he'll be available in full capacity Thursday. Prior to exiting Monday, Collins put up 15 points and 11 rebounds in 17 minutes.

