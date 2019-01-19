Hawks' John Collins: Cleared to play

Collins (illness) will play Saturday against the Celtics, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Collins has been dealing with an illness, but the sophomore is feeling well enough to take the court Saturday. In January, Collins is averaging 20.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists on 59.6 percent shooting.

