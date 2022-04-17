Collins (finger/foot) will be available Sunday for Game 1 of the Hawks' first-round series with the Heat, barring any issues during pregame warmups, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

He'll be making his return to action for the first time since March 11, after the pair of injuries kept him off the court for approximately five weeks. Due to the length of his layoff, Collins may not start and could be on a minutes restriction, making him difficult to trust in DFS contests. Collins' return will likely result in Danilo Gallinari handling a smaller role, though it's possible the former ends up picking up more playing time at center as the Hawks look to compensate for the absence of Clint Capela (knee).