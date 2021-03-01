Collins has averaged 19.6 points (on 57.1 percent shooting from the field), 8.6 rebounds, 1.4 three-pointers, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks in 27.4 minutes per game over his last five games.

Collins' numbers are heavily propped up by his last two games, as he followed up a 25-point, eight-rebound game Friday in Oklahoma City by supplying a 34-10 double-double to go with three blocks in Sunday's loss to the Heat. The big man will draw a matchup with Miami again Tuesday, giving him an opportunity to build some momentum heading into the All-Star break. Despite his solid form the past two contests, Collins hasn't quite lived up to the expectations fantasy managers laid out for him on draft day.