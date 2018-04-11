Collins contributed 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-5 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal across 31 minutes in Tuesday's 121-113 loss to the 76ers.

Collins has shown the ability to continuously post near double-doubles with points and rebounds, but hasn't flashed much more than that. Some nights he is able to post halfway decent assist numbers for a power forward, but his passing is inconsistent and he should be looked more for grabbing misses and cleaning up in the paint come next year.