Collins contributed 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-5 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal across 31 minutes in Tuesday's 121-113 loss to the 76ers.

Collins has shown the ability to continuously post near double-doubles with points and rebounds, but hasn't flashed much more than that. Some nights he is able to post halfway decent assist numbers for a power forward, but his passing is inconsistent and he should be looked more for grabbing misses and cleaning up in the paint come next year.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories