Collins scored 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3 Pt, 0-2 FT) with seven rebounds and a steal over 24 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Cavaliers.

Collins did little in the first half, collecting five points on 2-of-3 shooting while grabbing four rebounds. He came out firing to start the second half, knocking down four of seven shots from the field, including two threes off assists from Trae Young. The Hawks forward would finish with 10 third-quarter points before sitting for all of the fourth.