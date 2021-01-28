Collins recorded 21 points (9-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block Wednesday in a 132-128 overtime loss versus Brooklyn.

Collins averaged 21.6 points last season but has found reaching said tally much more difficult in this campaign, surpassing said mark only four times across 18 games. Collins' current role is less appealing than it was last year, considering he seems to be serving as a second rebounding option (behind Clint Capela) and third scoring option (behind Trae Young and De'Andre Hunter) for the Hawks.