Collins registered 15 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 108-82 win over the Grizzlies.

Collins posted his sixth career double-double while tying Taurean Prince for the second-most minutes (behind fellow rookie Tyler Dorsey). It should be no surprise that the lowly Hawks are featuring youngsters at this stage of the season, and Collins will likely be in line to see similar minutes going forward. The last time he earned 30-plus minutes was Nov. 22 versus the Clippers, and the only other time that happened was Nov. 20 against the Spurs.