Hawks' John Collins: Coming off bench in debut
Collins will come off the bench during Saturday's season debut against the Pacers, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Collins will step onto the court for the first time this season after being sidelined with an ankle injury. It's unclear how many minutes he'll be given, but coach Lloyd Pierce will opt to ease Collins in from off the bench.
More News
-
Hawks' John Collins: Absent from injury report•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Probable for Saturday•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Won't play Thursday•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Doubtful for Thursday's game•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Hopes to return within 'next couple of games'•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Cleared for modified drills•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.