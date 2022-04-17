Collins (finger/foot) will be available off the bench Sunday for Game 1 of the Hawks' first-round playoff series with the Heat, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Even with Clint Capela (knee) sidelined to begin the series, the Hawks won't immediately reinsert Collins to the starting five while he eases back in after a five-week absence due to finger and foot injuries. Bringing Collins off the bench should allow the Hawks to better manage his playing time, though head coach Nate McMillan didn't specify that the big man would have a minutes restriction. If Collins looks good during his time off the bench Sunday, it wouldn't be surprising if he displaced either Onyeka Okongwu or Danilo Gallinari in the starting five for Tuesday's Game 2 contest.