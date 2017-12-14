Collins (shoulder) will play during Thursday's game against the Pistons, Bob Rathburn of Fox Sports Southeast reports. He'll come off the bench and be on a minutes restriction.

Collins has been sidelined over the past six contests due to a sprained AC joint in his shoulder. He went through a successful G-League rehab stint, but will still be on a minutes restriction for his first game back. Miles Plumlee will draw the start at center for Thursday's game, though Collins has a strong chance of entering back into the starting five sooner than later.