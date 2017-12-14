Hawks' John Collins: Coming off bench with minutes restriction
Collins (shoulder) will play during Thursday's game against the Pistons, Bob Rathburn of Fox Sports Southeast reports. He'll come off the bench and be on a minutes restriction.
Collins has been sidelined over the past six contests due to a sprained AC joint in his shoulder. He went through a successful G-League rehab stint, but will still be on a minutes restriction for his first game back. Miles Plumlee will draw the start at center for Thursday's game, though Collins has a strong chance of entering back into the starting five sooner than later.
