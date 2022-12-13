General manager Landry Fields said Tuesday that Collins (ankle) is rehabbing well and is now being viewed as "day-to-day," Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.

The Hawks haven't indicated that Collins has returned to full-contact, full-court practice since spraining his left ankle Nov. 30, so he'll presumably remain out for the final two games of the team's road trip (Wednesday at Orlando, Friday at Charlotte) before potentially returning at some point thereafter. Once Collins is ready to go, rookie first-round pick AJ Griffin will most likely head to the bench while De'Andre Hunter shifts from power forward to small forward.