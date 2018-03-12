Collins finished with 15 points (5-8 FG, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds and one block across 27 minutes in Sunday's 129-122 loss to the Bulls.

Collins has been a lock of late for just around 26 minutes a game, and he strictly does his damage from inside the arc when he takes the floor as he has just two threes in his last 18 contests. Collins if efficient with his attempts though, as he has hit 57 percent over that same span, but his one-dimensional style of play limits his ability to truly be a premier scorer at this point in the season.