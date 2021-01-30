Collins went for 17 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT) and eight rebounds in 30 minutes in the Hawks' 116-100 win Friday over the Wizards.

With De'Andre Hunter leaving in the first half of Friday's game with knee soreness, Collins stepped up Friday night as the Hawks' No. 2 scorer behind Trae Young and finished behind Clint Capela in the rebounding department. Collins has now shot 60 percent or better from the field in three of his last four games while averaging 19.7 points and adding 8.5 rebounds per game.