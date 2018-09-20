Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce implied Thursday that Collins could spend some time at center this season, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

All indications are that Collins will be the Hawks' starting power forward, but it certainly wouldn't be a surprise if he's used at the five in certain lineups. Atlanta doesn't have a ton of quality depth at the position behind Dewayne Dedmon, who is currently battling an ankle injury and won't be ready for training camp. As a rookie, Collins posted averages of 10.5 points and 7.3 rebounds in 24.1 minutes per game. He'll likely see a jump in playing time this season, and he flashed increased comfortability from beyond the arc during summer league, both of which make him one of the year's more popular breakout candidates.