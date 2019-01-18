Hawks' John Collins: Dealing with illness

Collins is questionable for Saturday's game against the Celtics due to an illness.

Collins, along with point guard Trae Young, is dealing with an illness just a couple days after Jeremy Lin was cleared of an illness that kept him out of one game. Collins will likely end up being a game-time decision Saturday, but the team could update his status during or after the team's shootaround in the morning.

