Hawks' John Collins: Dealt 25-game suspension
The NBA announced Tuesday that Collins (ankle) has been suspended 25 games due to a violation of the league's anti-drug policy, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Collins' violation stemmed from a positive test for Growth Hormone Releasing Peptide-2 (GHRP-2), per the NBA's press release. The Hawks big man becomes the second noteworthy player to receive a 25-game ban since the season began, joining the Suns' Deandre Ayton. Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Collins will work with the National Basketball Players Association to appeal the ban, though he'll remain out for Tuesday's contest against the Spurs. If the suspension is upheld, Collins would remain unavailable until the Hawks' Dec. 23 game in Cleveland. Collins' absence would free up major minutes for Jabari Parker at power forward, while starting center Alex Len could also benefit from heightened usage in the frontcourt.
