Hawks' John Collins: Deemed available

Collins (ankle) is available Tuesday against the Thunder, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Collins suffered a sprained ankle Sunday against the Bucks, but it's nothing that will prevent him from playing Tuesday. Over the past four games, he's averaging 22.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists on 54.5 percent shooting.

