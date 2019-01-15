Hawks' John Collins: Deemed available
Collins (ankle) is available Tuesday against the Thunder, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Collins suffered a sprained ankle Sunday against the Bucks, but it's nothing that will prevent him from playing Tuesday. Over the past four games, he's averaging 22.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists on 54.5 percent shooting.
More News
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.