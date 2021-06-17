Collins mustered 19 points (7-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocks and an assist across 36 minutes in Wednesday's win over the 76ers.

Collins posted a second straight double-double on the series and has scored at least 19 points in three of his five appearances against the Sixers, as the big man has settled in as the Hawks' second-best scoring alternative behind Trae Young. Collins has also made at least three treys in two games of the series and is shooting an impressive 50 percent from deep in his last five appearances.