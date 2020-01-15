Hawks' John Collins: Delivers double-double against Suns
Collins scored 22 points (10-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt) while adding 10 rebounds and three blocks in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 123-110 win over the Suns.
It was his third double-double in the last four games and his sixth of the season. Collins has looked very good since returning from his suspension, averaging 17.5 points, 10.2 boards, 2.3 blocks, 1.5 assists and 1.2 threes over his last 10 games.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...