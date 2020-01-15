Hawks' John Collins: Delivers double-double against Suns

Collins scored 22 points (10-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt) while adding 10 rebounds and three blocks in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 123-110 win over the Suns.

It was his third double-double in the last four games and his sixth of the season. Collins has looked very good since returning from his suspension, averaging 17.5 points, 10.2 boards, 2.3 blocks, 1.5 assists and 1.2 threes over his last 10 games.