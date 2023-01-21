Collins finished with 17 points (7-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt), nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 35 minutes in Friday's 139-124 win over the Knicks.

Despite handling his lowest usage rate (12 percent) since late November, Collins still managed to turn in above-average fantasy line in the Hawks' 15-point victory. The supremely efficient shooting was a major factor, and Collins seems to be gaining more and more confidence in firing away from distance. Before going 6-for-9 from three-point range over his past two games, Collins had averaged just 0.7 three-pointers on 21.9 percent shooting over his prior 10 outings.