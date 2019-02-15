Hawks' John Collins: Disappears in loss
Collins totaled eight points (4-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and one steal across 35 minutes in the Hawks' win over the Knicks on Thursday.
Collins failed to score double-digit points for the first time in his last 35 games played, and he shot poorly in Thursday's loss. Even more concerning was his single rebound in a season in which he has averaged nearly ten per game. Collins may just need a breather, having recently dealt with ankle issues, and he should come back fully loaded after the All-Star break.
