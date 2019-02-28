Hawks' John Collins: Dominates with 34 points
Collins totaled 34 points (13-21 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT) and eight rebounds across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 131-123 win over the Timberwolves.
Collins provided an offensive spark for the Hawks throughout the contest, using his athleticism to have his way inside and turn in a highly effective shooting performance. He continues to post consistent scoring numbers at around 20 points per game of late, and the rebounding capabilities will only continue to mature into what would make Collins a nightly double-double machine.
