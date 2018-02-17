Collins posted 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and two steals across 23 minutes during Team USA's 155-124 loss to Team World in the Rising Stars Challenge.

The emerging big man drew the start at power forward and finished a distant second on the starting five to the Celtics' Jaylen Brown in scoring. The Wake Forest alum hasn't surpassed veteran Ersan Ilyasova in the Hawks' frontcourt rotation for the starting power forward job, but he's still seeing a solid 22.3 minutes per contest while averaging 10.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.2 blocks across 53 games. Even if he remains in his second-unit role for the remainder of the regular season, Collins should continue providing solid scoring and rebounding numbers for fantasy owners. Moreover, if Atlanta opts to focus on the development of its younger players during the stretch run, the rookie could certainly enjoy a larger role.