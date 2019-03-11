Hawks' John Collins: Double-double, four blocks in win
Collins collected 23 points (9-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, and four blocks in 30 minutes during Sunday's 128-116 win over the Pelicans.
Collins recorded his 27th double-double across 49 appearances this season, this after posting 11 in 74 games as a rookie. The sophomore big man amassed four rejections five times last season, but this is the first time here in 2018-19 that he has managed more than one block. He'll look to extend his double-double streak to four games during Wednesday's matchup with Memphis.
