Hawks' John Collins: Double-double in loss to Rockets
Collins scored 20 points (7-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, an assist and a steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 119-111 loss to the Rockets.
The second-year big now has five double-doubles in the last 10 games, averaging 18.6 points, 8.9 boards, 1.3 assists and 1.0 three-pointers over that stretch. While Collins still isn't providing big defensive numbers, the rest of his skill set is developing nicely. Along with Trae Young, Collins is establishing himself as a key part of the Hawks' rebuild.
More News
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.