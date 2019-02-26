Hawks' John Collins: Double-double in loss to Rockets

Collins scored 20 points (7-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, an assist and a steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 119-111 loss to the Rockets.

The second-year big now has five double-doubles in the last 10 games, averaging 18.6 points, 8.9 boards, 1.3 assists and 1.0 three-pointers over that stretch. While Collins still isn't providing big defensive numbers, the rest of his skill set is developing nicely. Along with Trae Young, Collins is establishing himself as a key part of the Hawks' rebuild.