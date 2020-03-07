Play

Hawks' John Collins: Double-double in loss

Collins went for 26 points (10-15 FG, 1-3 3PT, 5-5 FT) and 10 rebounds in Friday's loss to the Wizards.

Playing without Trae Young, the Hawks leaned more heavily on Collins, who led all starters with 15 field goal attempts. He also added two blocks, one steal and one assist.

More News
Our Latest Stories