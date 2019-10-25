Hawks' John Collins: Double-double in season opener
Collins produced 18 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals, one assist, and one block in 30 minutes during Thursday's 117-100 win over the Pistons.
Collins filled up the box score, contributing across every category in the lopsided victory. As the clear second option offensively, the third-year big man can likely be expected to put up strong stat lines on almost nightly basis, as Trae Young is one of the league's top playmakers and their chemistry just continues to improve.
