Hawks' John Collins: Double-double in win over Heat
Collins scored 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-3 FT) while adding 13 rebounds and a block in 27 minutes during Sunday's 106-82 win over the Heat.
For once the Hawks were the ones delivering a beatdown rather than receiving it, and Collins joined in the fun with his 14th double-double of the season. The second-year big has already established a new career high in that category during a breakout campaign, and he remains a significant part of the rebuilding club's future.
More News
-
Hawks' John Collins: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Probable Wednesday•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Sixth straight double-double•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Quiet double-double in victory•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Another double-double in win•
-
Hawks' John Collins: Returns with double-double•
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...