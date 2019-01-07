Hawks' John Collins: Double-double in win over Heat

Collins scored 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-3 FT) while adding 13 rebounds and a block in 27 minutes during Sunday's 106-82 win over the Heat.

For once the Hawks were the ones delivering a beatdown rather than receiving it, and Collins joined in the fun with his 14th double-double of the season. The second-year big has already established a new career high in that category during a breakout campaign, and he remains a significant part of the rebuilding club's future.