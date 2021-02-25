Collins (concussion) added 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 11 rebounds, one assist and one block over 25 minutes Wednesday in the Hawks' 127-112 win over the Celtics.

Despite playing through a concussion, Collins still managed to put up his second double-double in his last three games. He's now seen his point total increase in four straight games though his rebounding has been up and down of late. After going 15 straight games in which he grabbed at least five rebounds, Collins has now failed to do so in six straight.