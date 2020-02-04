Hawks' John Collins: Double-double streak increases

Collins scored 22 points (10-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt) and added 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 38 minutes during Monday's 123-115 loss against the Celtics.

Collins has looked impressive over the last few days, and he has registered double-digit points and rebounds in each of his last four outings. A nightly double-double threat, the big man is averaging 23.3 points and 13.5 boards per game during that four-game stretch.