Hawks' John Collins: Double-doubles against Rockets
Collins had 17 points (7-15 FG, 1-3 3PT, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, four blocks and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 122-115 loss against the Rockets.
Collins has three double-doubles and six double-digit scoring performances in his last seven games since returning from a 25-game suspension, and it seems he hasn't lost a step despite the lengthy absence. He should remain Atlanta's second-best scoring option while also posing a threat on defense -- he has multiple blocks in five contests during that aforementioned seven-game stretch.
