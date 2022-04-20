Collins amassed 13 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 115-105 loss to the Heat.

Collins looked good in Game 1, and it was not a surprise to see him in the starting lineup for this one. While the Hawks had to settle for another loss, the move paid off from a fantasy perspective since Collins recorded his first double-double since March 7. Expect the big man to remain in the starting lineup ahead of Game 3 on Friday at Atlanta.